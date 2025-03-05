Oregon Park District holds monthly meeting

This is the site plan for improvements at Oregon Park East, located along River Road. (Image provided by the Oregon Park District)

OREGON – An east side park will be getting a major facelift – including artificial turf – following action by the Oregon Park District Board of Commissioners last month.

Commissioners approved bid by Midwest Excavators of $1,228,451.25 for Park East construction after receiving bids from four contractors. A press release issued by the park district said Midwest Excavators submitted the low bid.

Park East located on the east side of Oregon, along the east side of River Road. It is home to the historic Chana School Museum as well as a playground, picnic area, and an unlighted baseball field.

The project will be partly funded by Illinois Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $600,000 with the remainder of the project funded through park improvement funds, park district officials in a press release.

Improvements will include the addition of a parking lot, new playground, walking trail, disc golf course, basketball court, and a lighted baseball field.

The project also includes an upgrade to the playground to include artificial turf in place of engineered wood fiber.

Folk recommended the addition of artificial turf to create a fully accessible play surface.

“Installation of artificial turf will provide a fully accessible playground on both the west and east side of our community,” Folk said. “We are committed to improving our parks and creating space for all to gather and enjoy our amenities.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring when weather permits and will conclude in early August.

In other February action, Folk gave an updated on the district’s January financials, and participation milestones.

The Board of Commissioners approved the Budget & Appropriate Ordinance for FY2025.

“The year end fund balance is projected to be $1,934,111. Additionally, the District will spend $1,920,000 in capital improvement projects and is set to meet all fund balance goals with the exception of the liability fund. The liability fund took a hit in 2024 with an increase in insurance costs,” Folk said.

She reminded the Park Board that all fund balance goals are set by board approved policy and thanked the staff for their hard work during the budgeting process.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Park District’s Board of Commissioners is at 6 p.m., March 11 at the Nash Recreation Center in Oregon.