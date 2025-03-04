Hands on Oregon donates $2,000 to school's transitional learning program

In the front row, left to right, are: Teagan Harrell (student), Wendy Stevens (teacher), Lee Hadick (HOO president), and Cindy Klug (HOO member). Back row: Reiannah Jenkins (student), Kainen Gonzalez (student), Chance Munroe (Oregon Chamber Executive Director), and Sarah Blackburn (student).

OREGON – Hands On Oregon (HOO) has donated $2,000 to the Oregon Junior/Senior High School Transitional Learning program.

“This program serves to enrich the lives of junior and senior students with learning challenges. The mission of Transitions is to assist these students in learning some of the basic life skills required for successful living in our community including banking, cooking, and performing household chores,” Cindy Klug, a member of HOO said in a press release.

“In addition, job skills are taught including math in the workplace, workplace etiquette, and technology skills. The program also introduces students to internships and work-based learning, as well as providing them with opportunities to access the community for shopping and leisure activities.”

Hands On Oregon is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2015 with the purpose of enriching the lives of Oregon citizens and the community through local caring and creative volunteerism.