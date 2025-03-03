Audtions are March 8 for PACT’s new show

Polo Area Community Theater hold auditions on March 8 for The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood. Performances will be in May. (Image provided by PACT)

POLO – The Polo Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 8, at the Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Street in Polo.

There are many roles for all ages 13 and up.

In this hilarious version our gallant guy-in-green swaggers through a frantically funny retelling of the traditional story. In his quest to aid the needy, he encounters some unusual versions of the classic characters. Along with his spoon-wielding Merry Men, whose collective IQs equal six, he jaunts through Sherwood Forest.

The show will be performed May 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10.