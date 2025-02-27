Music students do well at contest

Oregon Junior High Band and Choir students performed at this year’s Solo Ensemble contest at Pecatonica, on Feb. 8.

More than 70 students performed 53 events throughout the day including instrumental and vocal solos, duets, trios, quartets and a couple large group ensembles.

“The performances from the day were outstanding and the judges agreed,” said Miles Beske, one of the school district’s music educators. “Oregon was awarded 43 first place ratings, nine second place ratings, and one third place rating. We have to give recognition to Lia Tran for her ‘perfect score’ on her flute solo. Well done musicians.”

With March being “Music In Our Schools Month” the band and choir students of Oregon will be quite busy.

Upcoming performances for music students are:

• Thursday-Sunday, March 13-16, Oregon High School Musical, in the OJSHS Music Auditorium. Performances are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

• Tuesday, March 18, Rt. 72 JH Music Festival, Forreston, .6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 20, 30th Band Extravaganza Concert, Blackhawk Center, 7 p.m.