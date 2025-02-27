Byron Knights of Columbus to host fish fry throughout Lent

BYRON – The Byron Knights of Columbus #4739 will host their annual all-you-can-eat Fish Fry fundraiser every Friday throughout Lent, starting on March 7 and running through April 11.

This community event is open to all and promises a delicious meal while supporting Serenity Hospice and Home.

The Fish Fry will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 226 E. 2nd Street, in Byron from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patrons can enjoy a choice of hand-breaded or baked Pollock, tartar sauce, fish tacos, mac and cheese, clam chowder, cole slaw, fries or baked potato, sour cream, roll and butter, dessert, and beverages.

The event is family-friendly, and the Knights of Columbus encourage all community members to come out, enjoy a meal, and help support their charitable efforts to help Serenity with patient care.

“Our fish fry has grown throughout the years, and thanks to the passion of over 50 weekly volunteers, including area high school students, we serve an average of 370 people each week,” said Roy Lorenz, fish fry chairman of the Knights of Columbus. “We pride ourselves on a fantastic quality meal, and we are grateful for the continued support of our parish. We look forward to serving our neighbors throughout Lent.”

The Knights of Columbus have organized these Fish Fry events for around a decade, raising funds for local charities. The cash-only cost is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $5 for children (6-11 years) and five and under are free. Families pay only $40, and dine-in and carry-out options are available.

The Knights invite all parishioners, neighbors, and visitors to come and enjoy good food and company while contributing to a worthy cause. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information or to volunteer, contact Roy Lorenz at 779-537-1912.