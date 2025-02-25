New IPASS stickers available through special event in Oregon on March 10

The Illinois Tollway is offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

OREGON – State Senator Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) is bringing a mobile team from the Illinois Tollway to Oregon on March 10 to help motorists switch out their plastic IPASS transponders for the new IPASS sticker technology.

“The Tollway is phasing out the plastic transponders we have in our cars and replacing them with stickers,” said Chesney in a press release. “Traditional transponders will continue to work for the time being, but these events allow people to make the switch quickly and conveniently and without any disruption to their IPASS account or activity.”

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams is co-hosting the event with Chesney.

The event is from 3-7 p.m., Monday, March 10 in the River Room at the Nash Recreation Center, 304 S 5th St, Oregon.

There is no fee for switching over to the sticker technology and IPASS balances will be transferred to the new account. Additionally, attendees should bring their plastic transponder(s) with them and jot down their license plate number.