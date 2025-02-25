Five FHS students named Illinois State Scholars

Five Forreston High School students have been named 2025 Illinois State Scholars. Pictured, left to right, are: Morgan Penn, Michael Owens, Lucas Nelson, Sophia Lewis, and Evelyn Haller. (Photo provided by Forreston High)

FORRESTON – Five Forreston High School students have been named 2025 Illinois State Scholars: Evelyn Haller, Sophia Lewis, Lucas Nelson, Michael Owens, and Morgan Penn. All are members of the 2025 graduating class.

Evelyn is the daughter of Jason and Nicki Haller. Sophia is the daughter of Kent and Christie Lewis.

Lucas Nelson is the son of Shawn and Jennifer Nelson. Michael Owens is the son of Daniel and Kristy Owens and Morgan Penn is the son of Steven Penn.

The award is given annually by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) which is recognizing 16,500 high school students as this year’s State Scholars, Forreston High School Principal Tavis Heinz said in a press release.

Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and six semester class rank.

“To be recognized in the top 10% of graduating seniors in the State of Illinois is a tribute to the students’ work ethic, desire to succeed, their teachers, and the support they receive at home. The nice thing about each of these students is that they are not only successful in the classroom. Many of these students are leaders outside the classroom in the many extra-curricular activities they are involved as well.” Heinz said.