First Fridays music is Dec. 6 at the Oregon VFW

Jerry Tice was accompanied at last month's First Fridays by Larry Wallace on dobro, Tim Laurence on banjo, Mike Bratt on bass and John Lindblade on guitar. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Oregon VFW.

“This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers. “Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier.”

Interested parties who have questions should contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry is offered from 4-8 p.m.