Rochelle man sentenced to probation for sexual exploitation of a child

OREGON — A Rochelle man found guilty of the sexual exploitation of a child in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Dennis A. Sage, 69, was found guilty of the felony offense following a one-day bench trial May 1 in front of Judge John “Ben” Roe, who rendered his decision May 24.

Sage was charged with knowingly enticing, coercing or persuading a girl to remove her clothing for his own sexual arousal or gratification on or about June 1 to June 30, 2022. Roe found Sage not guilty of three similar charges on different dates in 2021 and 2022.

Roe levied the sentence Wednesday after Sage’s attorney, Eric Arnquist, and Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said they had agreed on a sentence for the offense.

During the May 1 trial, the girl, who was 9 at the time of the offense, testified Sage told her he needed to examine her to see if she was cleaning properly after using the bathroom. She also said Sage told her to keep “it” a secret.

Rochelle Police Detective Elvis Baneski interviewed Sage and in one of the recorded interviews, Sage said he was only trying to teach the girl proper hygiene.

Sage claimed he “wasn’t touching her or anything” and told police he did not raise his concerns of her cleanliness with her mother, aunt or grandmother, and didn’t bring up the issue with other family members because he was concerned his “intentions would be misunderstood.”

He also admitted that he became “semi-aroused” once but immediately “shut it down.”

Brandon Gecan, Sage’s trial attorney, argued that his client was only concerned with the girl’s hygiene. He said prosecutors had not proven Sage had done anything for his own sexual gratification.

“We do have a victim impact statement,” said Leisten, who did not read the statement in open court.

Before approving the sentence agreement, Roe said he had received the sexual offender evaluation performed in July and Sage’s presentence report.

“I have also reviewed the victim impact statement and it has been filed and sealed,” said Roe.

Conditions of probation require Sage to submit to DNA testing within 45 days as directed by the Ogle County Probation Office and complete any psychological assessment or treatment required by the probation department.

He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and assessed fines and fees totaling $1,884.

Sexual exploitation of a child is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but also punishable by probation.