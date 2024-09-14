Judge grants continuance for carnival worker accused of attempting to sexually assault Polo woman

OREGON – The defense attorney for an 18-year-old Woodridge man charged with the attempted criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery of a Polo woman asked an Ogle County judge Thursday to set another hearing for October to allow time for medical records to be examined.

Ronald Peacock appeared in Ogle County court with his attorney, Ogle County public defender Kathleen Isley, for a pretrial conference. Peacock is charged with trying to sexually assault a woman after confronting her at her car at the Casey’s gas station in the early-morning hours of June 16.

Peacock was working for the carnival during Polo’s Town & Country Days when prosecutors said the offenses took place. He initially was charged June 17 with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, but the charges were amended June 25 to attempted criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by a maximum of four to 15 years in prison, with Class 2 felonies carrying a maximum of three to seven years. Class 3 felonies are punishable by a maximum of two to five years.

In the amended charge, prosecutors said Peacock used “force or the intent of force” when he placed his hand on the woman’s genitalia, intending to sexually assault her. The aggravated battery charge alleges that Peacock made physical contact of an “insulting or provoking nature” with the woman while she was in a public place when he grabbed her and knocked her down in the Casey’s parking lot at 120 N. Division Ave., Polo.

On Thursday, Isley asked for more time for an inspection of medical records.

“We believe we are close to a resolution,” Isley told Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley did not object to the continuance.

During a June 17 hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Peacock told the woman to take him inside the store, where she thought he was going to commit a burglary.

But, Leisten said, Peacock told her he didn’t want money. She then ran from the store, and Peacock followed, knocking her down onto the street and committing the assault before another person yelled and Peacock fled, Leisten said.

Public defender William Gibbs was appointed to be Peacock’s attorney after Peacock was declared indigent. Gibbs, who has now left the public defender’s office, argued that Peacock should be released as his case continues through the court system. He said Peacock was a low flight risk and had relatives in Peoria County with whom he could stay. Gibbs also said Peacock’s photo was the only photo shown to the victim to identify.

Leisten argued that Peacock should not be released, citing the seriousness of the charges. Gibb’s motion was denied, and Peacock was remanded to the Ogle County Jail. Isley did not argue for Peacock’s release Thursday.

Peacock pleaded not guilty to the charges June 26 and has demanded a jury trial. His next court appearance is 3 p.m. Oct. 3.