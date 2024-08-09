Bridge work to begin Monday on Illinois 2 railroad bridge south of Oregon

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on the railroad bridge on Illinois 2 south of Oregon is scheduled to begin Aug. 12, weather permitting. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 12, on the bridge carrying Illinois 2 over the BNSF railroad in Oregon, weather permitting.

The bridge is located just south of the Pines Road intersection on the south end of town.

Work will include patching the approaches and repairs to the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in an Aug. 8 news release.