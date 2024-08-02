August 02, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Swine, chickens, llamas, and a rodeo all at Ogle County Fair on Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
Mike Stenzel of Sublette drives his 410 John Deere in the tractor pull at the Ogle County Fair on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Mike Stenzel of Sublette drives his 410 John Deere in the tractor pull at the Ogle County Fair on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County! The Ogle County Fair, which includes the Ogle County 4-H Fair, runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The fairgrounds are at 1440 N. Limekiln Road, west of Oregon and north of state Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.

Daily ticket information

$10 - Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); Age 4 and under enter for free but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands for ages 4 and under.

$10 - Single Grandstand Event

$20 - One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only.)

Schedule of Events - Friday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. Jr Swine Show, (Building A, swine barn); 4-H Goat Show, (Building D, goat barn)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Building Open, (Exhibit Building)

12:30 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Poultry Show, (Building B, poultry barn)

1 p.m.: 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show, (Horse Arena)

2 to 4 p.m.: Photos With Hawaiian Santa, (Ogle County Stage)

3 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm, Near Main Gate Entrance

3 to 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides Open

4-8 p.m.: Magic of Brian Holt, (Walking around grounds)

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade (Perimeter of Grounds)

5 to 10 p.m.: Commercial Tent Open, (Near Fair Office)

5 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Dodgeball Tournament, (Building C, beef barn)

6:30 p.m.: Big Hat Rodeo (Grandstand)

7 to 10:30 p.m.: Killer B’s, (Ogle County Stage)

For schedule information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule.

Image 1 of 14
2023 Ogle County Fair Queen Lauren Carlson crowns Blakelynn Swanson as the queen at the conclusion of the 2024 Ogle County Fair Pageant in Oregon on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

2023 Ogle County Fair Queen Lauren Carlson crowns Blakelynn Swanson as the queen at the conclusion of the 2024 Ogle County Fair Pageant in Oregon on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Ogle CountyOregonFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois