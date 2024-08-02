Swine, chickens, llamas, and a rodeo all at Ogle County Fair on Friday

Mike Stenzel of Sublette drives his 410 John Deere in the tractor pull at the Ogle County Fair on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County! The Ogle County Fair, which includes the Ogle County 4-H Fair, runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The fairgrounds are at 1440 N. Limekiln Road, west of Oregon and north of state Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.

Daily ticket information

$10 - Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); Age 4 and under enter for free but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands for ages 4 and under.

$10 - Single Grandstand Event

$20 - One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only.)

Schedule of Events - Friday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. Jr Swine Show, (Building A, swine barn); 4-H Goat Show, (Building D, goat barn)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Building Open, (Exhibit Building)

12:30 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Poultry Show, (Building B, poultry barn)

1 p.m.: 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show, (Horse Arena)

2 to 4 p.m.: Photos With Hawaiian Santa, (Ogle County Stage)

3 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm, Near Main Gate Entrance

3 to 10 p.m.: Carnival Rides Open

4-8 p.m.: Magic of Brian Holt, (Walking around grounds)

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade (Perimeter of Grounds)

5 to 10 p.m.: Commercial Tent Open, (Near Fair Office)

5 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Dodgeball Tournament, (Building C, beef barn)

6:30 p.m.: Big Hat Rodeo (Grandstand)

7 to 10:30 p.m.: Killer B’s, (Ogle County Stage)

For schedule information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule.