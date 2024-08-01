Sentencing delayed for Rochelle man found guilty in May of child exploitation

OREGON – The sentencing of a Rochelle man, found guilty two months ago of the sexual exploitation of a child in 2022, was delayed Thursday, as court officials wait for an evaluation to be completed.

Dennis A. Sage, 69, was found guilty of the felony offense following a one-day bench trial May 1 in front of Judge John “Ben” Roe, who rendered his decision May 24.

Sage is charged with knowingly enticing, coercing or persuading a girl to remove her clothing for his own sexual arousal or gratification on or about June 1 to June 30, 2022. Roe found Sage not guilty of three similar charges on different dates in 2021 and 2022.

On Thursday, defense attorney Russell Crull and Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten agreed to continue the sentencing hearing until a court-ordered sexual offender evaluation had been received by the court.

Crull said the evaluation, ordered by Roe on July 25, had been completed, but not yet received. Roe’s order said the evaluation was needed to facilitate Sage’s pre-sentence report.

Roe set Sage’s next hearing for 3 p.m. Sept. 25.

During the May 1 trial, the girl, who was 9 at the time of the alleged offense, testified Sage told her he needed to examine her to see if she was cleaning properly after using the bathroom. She also said Sage told her to keep “it” a secret.

Rochelle Detective Elvis Baneski interviewed Sage and in one of the recorded interviews, Sage said he was only trying to teach the girl proper hygiene.

Sage claimed he “wasn’t touching her or anything” and told police he did not raise his concerns of her cleanliness with her mother, aunt or grandmother, and didn’t bring up the issue with any other family members because he was concerned his “intentions would be misunderstood.”

He also admitted that he became “semi-aroused” once but immediately “shut it down.”

Brandon Gecan, Sage’s trial attorney, argued that his client was only concerned with the girl’s hygiene. He said prosecutors had not proven Sage had done anything for his own sexual gratification.

Sexual exploitation of a child is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but also punishable by probation.