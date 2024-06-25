Recycle old electronics in Oregon on June 28

Televisions, microwaves and computer towers were some of the items collected during the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department's electronic recycling event in Oregon earlier this year. The recycling events are held monthly for Ogle County residents. A free permit is required prior to the collection day. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 28, at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Accepted items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, fax machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or checks are accepted.

Limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call 815-732-4020 for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling and to make an appointment to drop off the materials to be recycled.

For more information about this recycling event, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or visit www.oglecountyil.gov.