Oregon to receive Safe Routes grant to improve walkways to school

The City of Oregon has a received a grant through the Rebuild Illinois Program. (Provided by Darn DeHaan)

OREGON — Parents of school-age children who walk to school received some good news this week.

Through a cooperative effort with the Oregon School District and the Oregon Park District, the city will receive a grant to improve walkways to Oregon’s Elementary School.

“We are excited to announce that Oregon received the Safe Routes to School grant of $223,720,” said Darin DeHaan, city manager.

The work will include a sidewalk along Jefferson Street and Koontz Place and a pedestrian bridge to connect with the existing path near Oregon Park West.

DeHaan said the city will oversee the project, and praised the cooperation between the school and park district for obtaining the grant.

“I wanted to give a shoutout to Oregon CUSD 220, Oregon Park District, our grant writer, City Council, staff and everyone who provided letters of support for the project,” DeHaan said. “Our community really pulled together on this. This project will meet a need to enhance pedestrian safety around our schools and connect with beautiful Park West! We will start the planning process for the project ASAP.”

On Tuesday, DeHaan said the first step will be a planning meeting with the Illinois Department of Transportation. He said the city has three years to complete the project, but must start within 18 months of receiving the grant.

“We see there is a need and we want to move as fast as we can,” DeHaan said.