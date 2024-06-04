First installment of Ogle property taxes are due Monday, June 10

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon. Property tax bills can be paid here at the treasurer's office. The first installment is due by Monday, June 10. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Ogle County property owners are reminded that the first installment of their property tax bill is due Monday, June 10.

Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card. In-person payments can be made at the treasurer’s office located in the old Courthouse at 105 S. 5th Street in Oregon or at any bank in Ogle County. Office hours for the clerk’s offive are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday excluding holidays. The office’s mailing address is Ogle County Collector, P.O. Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely. Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector’s office, said Ogle County Collector, Tiffany O’Brien, in a press release.

O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments.