First installment of Ogle property taxes are due Monday, June 10

OREGON – Ogle County property owners are reminded that the first installment of their property tax bill is due Monday, June 10.
Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card. In-person payments can be made at the treasurer’s office located in the old Courthouse at 105 S. 5th Street in Oregon or at any bank in Ogle County. Office hours for the clerk’s offive are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday excluding holidays. The office’s mailing address is Ogle County Collector, P.O. Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061.
Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely. Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector’s office, said Ogle County Collector, Tiffany O’Brien, in a press release.
O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments.
“You may get to this site by going to www.oglecountyil.gov and then selecting the Treasurer’s department. Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button. Fill in the information as prompted. Be sure to receive a payment confirmation for your records. Please note that this service carries a fee; review the convenience fees prior to making payment,” O’Brien said.