First Friday at the VFW June 7

Mike Bratt, in the center on guitar, was accompanied by Fred Grant on fiddle and Tim Laurence on banjo at the last month’s First Friday. The next performance is June 7 at the Oregon VFW. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW Friday, June 7.

The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” said Lowell Haro, one of the event’s organizers.

For more information, contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry is offered 4-8 p.m.