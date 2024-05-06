Quilt guild meeting to feature Wisconsin quilter

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. This photo is from a show at the Rock River Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, will present Linda Halpin from Reedsburg, Wisconsin, at their meeting on Monday, May 20.

Halpin will be presenting a trunk show of quilts featuring her diminutive 1″ x 1″ pieced squares and triangles. This style of quilt all started with Linda’s fascination with using tiny scraps that were cutaways during construction of quilts.

Making new creative ways of using these scraps became a trademark of her quilts. Halpin will have copies of her books for sale as well as some retired quilts available for purchase; cash or check only.

“We look forward to viewing her quilts and learning more about this use of scraps we all generate! The program will be followed by refreshments, a business meeting, and Show ‘n Tell,” said Ruth Whitney, publicity chair.

Guild meetings are held at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston, on the third Monday of each month (except December) at 7 p.m., with ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

Visitors are welcome to attend the meetings for a fee of $5 at the door. Membership dues are $20.

For more information call Program Committee Chairs Shelly Holverson 815-297-2381 or Karen Bolen 815-233-9836, or Guild President Chyree Rohde-Lincoln 815-275-2759.