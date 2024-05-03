Rochelle man pleads not guilty to cocaine charges

OREGON – A Rochelle man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five drug charges and one weapons charge.

Darnell A. Wilson, 37, is charged with three counts of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver in a drug-free zone, one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and one count of possessing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

He is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card (FOID).

The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Wilson with nine counts, but amended the charging information on April 25 to drop some of the firearms charges.

Two of the drug charges are Class X felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, the alleged offenses occurred on or about April 9.

The drug-free zone cited in two of the counts is Connolly Park, a public park in Rochelle. Those charges say Wilson was within 500 feet of the park when he possessed 1-15 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

The firearm charge accuses Wilson of possessing a handgun when he is not eligible to have a FOID card due to a juvenile adjudication in 2002.

Wilson, who is in custody in the Ogle County Correctional Center, appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing with his attorney, William Wolf of Chicago.

During the hearing, Trevor Owen, a Rochelle police officer, testified that his department’s drug team and the Illinois State Police searched Wilson’s apartment in Rochelle on April 9.

He said a total of four handguns were discovered, but only one was now thought to belong to Wilson, with the others belonging to other family members who also lived in the apartment.

Owen said the drugs were found on a dresser in Wilson’s bedroom and plastic gloves, small plastic bags, a scale and baking soda – which he believed to be a cutting agent for the cocaine – were found in another room. He said $3,000 in cash was found in Wilson’s safe. He also said the scale tested positive for cocaine.

Under cross examination, Wolf said Wilson never admitted to “anything he intended to sell”.

“Correct,” replied Owen, adding that Wilson commented he used ecstasy when the search warrant was being executed.

Wednesday’s hearing follows an April 11 detention hearing where Judge John “Ben” Roe determined not to release Wilson from custody as his case proceeds through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses and whether the defendant’s release would be a “clear and present danger” to the community or individuals and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely not appear again for scheduled court cases.

At that hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Wilson was being investigated for illegal guns and selling cocaine and argued he be detained.

But Wolf argued that the guns belonged to Wilson’s common law wife, who legally has a FOID card. He also said four people lived with Wilson at the time of the search.

Wolf argued again on Wednesday that Wilson does not have a history of violence and no felony criminal background, noting that his juvenile offense was adjudicated 22 years ago. He again asked Wilson be released from custody.

Redington denied that request and ordered Wilson continue to be held in the Ogle County Correctional Center. He set Wilson’s next court appearance for 1:30 p.m. May 9.