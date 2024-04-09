State police arrest five Illinois men on human trafficking charges

MOLINE — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau arrested five individuals during a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation in the Moline area April 3-4.

The operation was focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts, according to a news release from the ISP.

As a result of the operation, each of the following individuals were charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child: Rajeshwar Akku, 24, of Moline; Adam C. Curry, 43, of Sherrard; Timothy L. Danielson, 45, of Geneseo; Andy M. Hershberger, 33, of Roseville; and Santeeno E. Nickerson, 38, of Moline. Both charges are Class 3 felonies.

The operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. Participating in the operation with ISP were the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Moline Police Department, Joliet Metro Area Narcotics, Blackhawk Area Task Force, and North Central Narcotics Task Force. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.

The Blackhawk Area Task Force includes Whiteside, Henry, Stark, Carroll, Henry and Lee counties in Illinois and Clinton County in Iowa.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or services against their will, according to the release. If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733.

For more information, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.