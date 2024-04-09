Master Gardener Help Desk is open

Master Gardeners research topics and help identify problems and find solutions about insects, trees, shrubs, plants, vegetables, fruits, gardens, lawns, and more. (Photo provided by Ogle County UofI Extension)

OREGON – Ogle County Extension opened its Master Gardener Program’s Help Desk on April 1. offering in-person help once a week through Sept. 30.

Call the office at 815-732-2191 to find out when someone will be on hand to look at your specimens and plant samples and answer your questions. Specimens and samples should be enclosed in a plastic bag or container.

The Help Desk is located at 421 W. Pines Rd. in Oregon and can be reached by email at uiemg-ogle@illinois.edu or by phone at 815-732-2191.