Performing Arts Guild to present Love Letters

MOUNT MORRIS – Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers.

Share a lifetime of friendship and love this spring as the Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris presents a dessert theatre, Love Letters. This play will be held on Friday through Sunday, April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 with dessert (included in the price) served at Intermission.

Reservations are encouraged. For information call 815.734.2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com and click on tickets. Tickets are currently on sale.

The play will be directed by Jeff Bold and produced by Karen Urish.