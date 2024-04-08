Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department offers tips on spring recycling

Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department now has drop-off recyclng containers for community use in Oregon and Byron. This recycling station is located in the Farm Bureau parking lot at 421 W. Pines Road. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – As spring blooms across Ogle County, the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) is steadfast in its commitment to enhance recycling practices and promote sustainability among residents.

All household recycling programs in Ogle County accept the same materials for recycling. These materials include all aluminum and steel food and beverage cans, glass bottles and jars, plastics labeled #1-5 and #7, and a wide range of paper products including cardboard, newsprint, magazines, office paper, file folders, junk mail, catalogs, brochures, greeting cards, phone books, construction paper, paperboard food and beverage containers, and plain wrapping paper.

Please crush all plastic jugs and replace cap, and break down all cardboard boxes to conserve space in the recycling bins. Keep material clean, dry, and empty.

“One problem with recycling is that some people believe that many items are recyclable, when in fact they are not. Placing unaccepted items into recycling bins creates difficulties at the recycling centers and adds cost to the recycling program,” officials said in a press release. “Just because an item contains metal, glass, or plastic does not mean it’s recyclable.”

Items to keep out of the recycling bins include plastic bags, shredded paper, Styrofoam, broken glass, pizza boxes or paper plates soiled from food and grease, coat hangers, plastic containers from automotive fluids, plastic toys, electronics, wires, cables, furniture, scrap metal, pipes, doors, windows, or other construction and demolition debris, and plastic utensils.

If you have curbside recycling pick-up where you live, the OCSWMD encourages you and your family to properly recycle as much of your recyclables as possible through your curbside program. If you need additional recycling bins, contact your waste hauler or municipality to request one.

For those without curbside pick-up, the OCSWMD maintains two residential drop-off recycling containers. These convenient locations include the Ogle County Farm Bureau parking lot, 421 W. Pines Road, Oregon, and at the Byron Forest Preserve Maintenance Facility parking lot, 6845 N. German Church Road, Byron.

There is also a drop off recycling container located at the Waste Management Orchard Hills Landfill at 8290 Hwy 251 in Davis Junction.

Please do not leave items on the deck or on the ground. If the bin is full or requires other maintenance (snow removal, deck repair, open dumping) please call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020.

Please follow these guidelines and remember, if in doubt, leave it out. If you have additional questions about recycling in Ogle County, call the OCSWMD at the number above or go online and visit www.oglecountyil.gov.