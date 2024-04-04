Community concert April 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – A woodwind ensemble will perform a free recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris.

Oboist Matthew Guschl and pianist Kristen Nelson will present the recital featuring a wide variety of works showcasing their expressive versatility.

Guschl is a freelance oboist and educator in the Rockford region. He serves as Principal Oboe in the Rockford Wind Ensemble and Oboe II/English horn in the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.

Nelson is a freelance pianist and educator and serves as the rehearsal accompanist for the Nielsen Chorale.

The recital and reception at Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected during the concert to support Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

Trinity Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Their global and local ministries range from creating health kits and quilts for world relief to a program for local preteen girls that teaches self-respect and empowerment, called Strong Girls 2 Women. Worship services are in-person Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings, and available on their website, YouTube channel, and FaceBook page. Weekly podcasts from Pastor Josh Ehrler are on buzzsprout.com and iTunes.