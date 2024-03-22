Tire collection recycling event to be offered in May 4

Tires and other trash items float in the Rock River above the Oregon dam. The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will collect used tires in May. The collection event is for Ogle County residents only. (Earleen Hinton/File Photo)

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will conduct a residential tire collection event, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and aims to promote responsible tire disposal and decrease the potential for insect breeding areas.

In partnership with Liberty Tire from Montgomery, Illinois, the OCSWMD invites county residents to participate in this vital endeavor. The event will accept a variety of tires, including those from cars, light trucks, lawnmowers, bikes, and UTV/ATV’s. Whether with or without rims, these tires will be repurposed for mulch, road construction, fuel, playground surfaces, athletic fields, and other reuse opportunities.

Advance permits are required to participate in this collection event. Call 815-732-4020 to sign up for a time-specific permit. Permits will be allocated for specific half-hour increments, allowing for organized drop-off times. Limit of one permit per household, with provision for standby permits in case of unfilled time slots. The deadline to obtain a permit is Wednesday, May 1, at 12 p.m. There is a limit of 10 tires per permit.

There is a fee of $2 per tire, with a maximum of ten tires per permit. Payments can be made in cash or check, payable to Ogle County Solid Waste. The remaining expense is subsidized by the OCSWMD. The total approximate cost for hauling and recycling of each tire is $4.

Participants will need to present their permits and IDs upon arrival, and to adhere to their designated time slot. Business, fleet, agricultural, and semi-truck tires are not accepted at this event.