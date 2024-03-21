March 21, 2024
Puzzle Palooza round two coming to Oregon on April 26

Puzzle Palooza is returning to Oregon on April 26. The event will be held at Cork & Tap, 305 W. Washington Street.

OREGON – Grab your team of four people and get ready to compete against other teams to see who can complete the same 500-piece puzzle the fastest within a two-hour time frame. Space is limited so sign up and join in the fun on Friday, April 26, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Cork & Tap, 305 W. Washington Street.

Puzzle Palooza is a fundraiser Sponsored by P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women CELEBRATE the advancement of women; EDUCATE women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and MOTIVATE women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Rules & Regulations for the event are:

• Contestants will be assigned their table at check in, the puzzle will be in a bag on each table, and all contestants will open their bags at the same time.

• Hands only! The use of any puzzle tools, cutting devices, or phones is grounds for disqualification. (Puzzle sorting containers, battery operated lamps and/or head lamps will be allowed, but will not be provided.)

• Judges will be monitoring the area and watching as teams get close to finishing. When your team is close to finishing, raise your hand and a judge will come to your table to watch you finish and record your time. If a judge is unable to get to your table when you finish, please record your own time on the timecard provided at your table.

• Winners will be announced immediately following the competition.

Cash only tickets are $20 per person and can be bought at Cork & Tap.

