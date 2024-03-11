PAG, Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris to present one-man play March 22-24

Performing Arts Guild director Jennifer Bakener and actor Tom McElroy set up the cross that will be used in the upcoming performance of “Heaven, How I Got Here.” McElroy will star in the one-man play presented by the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris in collaboration with the PAG on March 22, 23 and 24 at the Pinecrest Grove Community Center in Mt. Morris. (Photo provided by Jeff Bold)

MOUNT MORRIS – The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris in collaboration with the Performing Arts Guild will present a one-man play, “Heaven, How I Got Here” on Palm Sunday weekend at the Pinecrest Grove Community Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane.

Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

The play, starring Chicago area actor Tom McElroy, imagines the story of the thief crucified next to Jesus Christ.

“We are so excited to bring this unique production to our community,” said Bruce McKanna, pastor of the church. “It’s a fresh take on a familiar story that is powerful and quite possibly life-changing. Even though this drama is drawn from the Bible, you don’t have to be a Christian to find it captivating.”

McElroy is a seasoned veteran of the stage, television, film, and radio. Over the past 20-plus years he honed his skills in Chicago and regional theater and then broke into television and film.

The Mt. Morris performances will be McElroy’s first time in the role. Another performance is scheduled at his home church north of Chicago on the following weekend.

The play is based on a book of the same name, written by Colin Smith, author of more than a dozen books and senior pastor of The Orchard, a multi-campus church in the Chicago area. Tim Gregory wrote the play’s script.

Tickets for “Heaven, How I Got Here” are $5 each and all are general admission. To order call 815-734-4942 or reserve online at performingartsguild.com.

Doors will open a half hour before each show. Refreshments will be served afterward.

The play is not recommended for children younger than 10.

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave. Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available during services for children younger than 4 years old.

For more information call 815-734-4942.