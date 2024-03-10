Judge denies Malta man’s request to move double-murder trial out of Ogle County

OREGON – A judge denied a defense request Thursday to move an upcoming jury trial out of Ogle County for a Malta man accused of killing a Mt. Morris woman and her unborn baby in 2020.

Judge John “Ben” Roe denied the motion, but told attorneys he could revisit the motion after jury selection.

Matthew T. Plote, 36, is accused of killing Melissa Lamesch, 27, and her unborn baby on Nov. 25, 2020, and then setting fire to her home in Mount Morris to conceal their deaths. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one count each of residential arson, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death.

Plote has been held at the Ogle County Correctional Center on $10 million bond since his March 9, 2022, arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has appeared for multiple hearings at the Ogle County Judicial Center.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin March 18 at the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon and last five days.

On Thursday, Roe heard arguments from Plote’s attorneys, Liam Dixon and John Kopp of Sycamore, and Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse regarding the motion for a change of venue.

Kopp said media coverage of the case, including social media posts, would create a “substantial prejudice” for his client. Kopp said he did not wish to make an oral argument in open court because there was a member of the press in attendance. Instead, he asked Roe to rely on his written motion asking the trial be moved to another location.

Kruse said “adverse publicity” was not reason enough to move the trial and that the defense’s motion did not offer any evidence that would be supported by case law to move the trial.

“Media coverage does not rise to the level for a change of venue,” she said, adding that any potential jurors would be asked about any media influence during the selection of the jury.

Both motions were sealed and not available for public view.

Voir dire, which in French means “tell the truth,” is the process where the judge and attorneys ask potential jurors a series of questions to determine each juror’s suitability to serve. The process typically results in some prospective jurors being excused from serving in the trial – either by attorneys or the judge.

Roe denied the motion, but said it would be appropriate to reconsider it again at the conclusion of voir dire.

Roe also denied two other defense motions in liminie – one regarding chain of custody for DNA testing and results and the other on post-Miranda statements made by Plote.

Lamesch was found about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2020, after firefighters responded to 206 S. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, where they encountered heavy smoke and blaring smoke detectors.

She was found on the kitchen floor and pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures. She was a 2011 graduate of Oregon High School and an emergency medical technician at Trace Ambulance Service in Tinley Park. Her baby was due Nov. 27, 2020.

Roe also again denied the defense’s standing request to allow Plote to be released from custody as his case proceeds.

In December, Dixon and Kopp had filed a motion asking Plote be released under the SAFE-T Act, a new law that allows defendants to be released on a no-cash bond. Under the law, judges still decide whether a defendant is a flight risk or poses too much of a threat to one person or the community to allow release.

In denying the motion for pretrial release, Roe said he examined grand jury transcripts, Illinois State Police reports and autopsy findings before making his decision. He said the charge of murder was a detainable offense and there were no conditions or combination of conditions that could mitigate the real and present threat to persons or the community if Plote were to be released.

During a previous hearing, Kruse said Plote should continue to be detained because of the violent nature of the charges stating he “strangled a woman to death who was pregnant with his son and then he lit the house on fire the day before Thanksgiving.”

Kopp argued that Plote is presumed innocent of all charges as he awaits trial and has no other criminal history. He said that during the months between Lamesch’s death and Plote’s arrest he was not charged or accused of any other offenses – including traffic charges – and never tried to leave the area while the investigation continued. Kopp said Plote was not a flight risk or a threat risk to anyone if he were to be released.