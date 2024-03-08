Rockford man facing drug and firearms charges asks for unredacted grand jury transcripts

OREGON – The defense attorney for a Rockford man charged with 17 offenses, including narcotics racketeering, delivery of methamphetamine, methamphetamine conspiracy, armed violence and possessing a firearm as a felon, told an Ogle County judge Wednesday that his client still wants to see unredacted transcripts from grand jury proceedings.

“My client is asking for the grand jury transcripts held in Lee County and he is asking for unredacted copies,” Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien told Judge John Redington.

O’Brien is representing Delano Albert, 34, who has been held in the Ogle County Correctional Center in Oregon since his arrest in October 2023.

Albert was indicted in June 2023 by a statewide grand jury on the charges for what prosecutors said happened in January, February, March, April and May in Winnebago and Ogle counties. He also is charged with being an “armed habitual criminal” in a 17-page indictment filed by the Illinois attorney general.

Certain text in court documents sometimes is concealed to protect witnesses or informants.

Assistant Attorney General Gregg Gansmann, the special prosecutor for the case, appeared at Wednesday’s hearing with O’Brien and Albert.

O’Brien said prosecutors want certain information in the grand jury transcripts to remain redacted. He suggested that the court view the transcripts “in camera” and then make a ruling on the issue. That request would allow Redington to review the transcripts privately, in his chambers.

However, Redington said O’Brien and Gansmann can present him with their written arguments within two weeks and cite case law to support their positions.

“Then I will address it,” Redington said, setting the next court date for 1 p.m. April 3.

Since Albert’s arrest, with Redington has denied his request to be released as his case continues through the court system. Gansmann has argued that Albert should not be released because he is a “real and present danger” to others and the community, and would be a flight risk if released.

During a November hearing, Gansmann told Redington that Albert made “numerous” deliveries of methamphetamine and cocaine to undercover officers or police informants. He said one of the deliveries was in Ogle County.

According to some of the indictments, he possessed between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine and between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine.

One of the indictments accuses Albert of being an armed habitual criminal, noting that he possessed a handgun after being convicted of possessing more than 1 but less than 15 grams of cocaine in 2008 in Winnebago County.

Gansmann also said that when police searched Albert’s residence in Rockford on May 16, they found three loaded handguns. He also said Albert was a convicted felon, has two previous convictions for armed violence and had a loaded weapon in his bed while police were searching his residence.

O’Brien argued that Albert should be released because of medical issues that can’t be addressed in the jail. Redington denied the request and remanded him back to the jail.

Albert can appeal Redington’s decision within 14 days of the hearing through the SAFE-T Act, which was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court and allows defendants to be released on no-cash bond.

Under the new law, judges still decide whether a defendant is a flight risk or poses too much of a threat to one person or the community to allow release.