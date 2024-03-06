Award-winning quilter to speak at quilt guild meeting on March 18

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild displayed more than 150 quilts April 29-30 at the Rock River Center in Oregon last year. Country Crossroads meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – Karen Grover, an award-winning quilter from Rockford, will present the program for Country Crossroads Quilt Guild at 7 p.m., Monday, March 18.

“Karen is known for her unique, original designs and her generous sharing of knowledge in creating these. Karen plans to share some of her favorite quilts along with some of her recent creations which includes this year’s challenge, her “Temperature Quilt.” We will get to learn some “tips & tricks” for creating this specific quilt. The program will be followed by refreshments, a business meeting, and Show ‘n Tell,” said Ruth Whitney, publicity chair.

Guild meetings are held at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston, on the third Monday of each month (except December) at 7 p.m., with ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

Visitors are welcome, but there is a fee of $5 at the door. Membership dues are $20.

For more information call Program Committee Chairs Shelly Holverson at 815-297-2381 or Karen Bolen at 815-233-9836, or Guild President Chyree Rohde-Lincoln at 815-275-2759.