36th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show March 9, at Forreston High School

The Forreston FFA Alumni Farm Toy Show will be held March 9 at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – FFA Alumni will present their 36th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Forreston High School.

More than 40 farm toy and craft exhibitors will take part in the event which is a fundraiser for the FFA.

A silent auction will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farm displays, raffle drawings, and a lunch stand offering homemade desserts and Eickman’s meats are also part of the day’s event. Raffle prizes will be a $250 and $100 Eickman’s meat processing gift certificate and a $50 Culver’s gift card.

General admission is $3 for children under the age of three admitted at no charge.

This year’s 2024 Show Tractors are a Minneapolis Moline G 1000 Vista 2WD with duals, 1:64 scale, die-cast construction and an Oliver 2255, 1:64 scale, die-cast construction. The price for each tractor is $35.

The show is a fundraiser for the Forreston FFA. For more information, visit www.forrestonffaalumni.org or email: forrestonffaalumni@gmail.com.

Show information is also available by calling Cathy Kohlbauer 815-275-6710; Terri Nelson, 815-275-6907; or Rick Garnhart, 815-238-3044.