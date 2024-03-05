March 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

36th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show March 9, at Forreston High School

By Shaw Local News Network

The Forreston FFA Alumni Farm Toy Show will be held March 9 at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – FFA Alumni will present their 36th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Forreston High School.

More than 40 farm toy and craft exhibitors will take part in the event which is a fundraiser for the FFA.

A silent auction will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farm displays, raffle drawings, and a lunch stand offering homemade desserts and Eickman’s meats are also part of the day’s event. Raffle prizes will be a $250 and $100 Eickman’s meat processing gift certificate and a $50 Culver’s gift card.

General admission is $3 for children under the age of three admitted at no charge.

This year’s 2024 Show Tractors are a Minneapolis Moline G 1000 Vista 2WD with duals, 1:64 scale, die-cast construction and an Oliver 2255, 1:64 scale, die-cast construction. The price for each tractor is $35.

The show is a fundraiser for the Forreston FFA. For more information, visit www.forrestonffaalumni.org or email: forrestonffaalumni@gmail.com.

Show information is also available by calling Cathy Kohlbauer 815-275-6710; Terri Nelson, 815-275-6907; or Rick Garnhart, 815-238-3044.

ForrestonFFA
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois