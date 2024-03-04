Otto Dick speaks to Oregon Lions Club

Otto Dick (left) spoke to the Oregon Lions Club at a recent meeting. Pictured with Dick is Oregon Lions' Vice President Lion Tom Champley. (Photo provided by)

OREGON – Local historian Otto Dick spoke to the Oregon Lions during the club’s regular meeting Feb. 22 at the VFW in Oregon.

He gave a brief history of the life of Abraham Lincoln and his visit to Oregon which preceded the presidential election in November of 1856.

Lincoln had no formal education but, thanks to his stepmother encouraging him to read from an early age, he developed the skills that enabled him to become an esteemed statesman and ultimately the 16th President of the United States, serving two terms in that office, Dick told club members.

He identified the actual location where Lincoln spoke during a political rally on Aug. 16, 1856. A stone commemorating that event still sits on private property in the City of Oregon.

According to historical records, “He spoke with “logic, power and eloquence.” and caught the attention of the large crown attending that political rally.

“Oregon Lions have enjoyed several entertaining and informative programs given by Otto and appreciate the wealth of knowledge that he has shared over his years as our local historian,” said Lion Jean Hoff.