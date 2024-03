OREGON — Oregon High School students will present the spring musical, Music Man, March 7-10 in the OHS theater.

Performances are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Whether you’ve seen the movie 76 times or you’re unfamiliar with the show, come join Harold Hill to see if he can con the River City citizens into forming a band!,” said Andy Eckardt, OHS band director.