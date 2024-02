Stillman Valley's Taylor Davidson (15) shoots as Riverdale's Kayleigh Hungate (21) defends on Tuesday. Feb. 20, 2024 at the 2A Oregon Sectional held at the Blackhawk Center at Oregon High School. Davidson scored 31 points in the Cardinal's 57-34 win over the Rams. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Junior Taylor Davidson scored 31 points in Stillman Valley’s 57-34 win over Port Byron (Riverdale) at the 2A Oregon Sectional on Tuesday.

The Cardinal’s victory also marked the 200th win for Stillman Valley head coach Bobby Mellon.

The Cardinals will play Rock Island Alleman for the sectional championship on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Alleman advanced to the title game by beating Woodstock Marian 58-46 in game one of the sectional.