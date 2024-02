Director Margo Ackland works on a scene with actors Brianna Fuentes, Connie Augsburger and Morgan McConnell, prior to the Performing Arts Guild'a presentation "A Winter Medley" in December 2023. PAG us hosting its annual meeting on March 7 and is inviting new members to attend. (Photo provided by Performing Arts Guild )

MOUNT MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Pinecrest Grove Community Center Theater.

This event includes an evening of food, fun and fellowship along with a preview of the upcoming season.

The cost is $40 to become a PAG member which includes two tickets for the 2024 season.

Anyone interested in joining can pay their membership fee at the meeting.