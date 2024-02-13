Hawks to send three wrestlers to state tournament

Oregon's Quentin Berry wrestles Orion's Maddux Anderson in the 190 weight division at the 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Berry lost this match, but advanced to the state finals with a second place finish. (Photo by Sarah Young)

BYRON – Oregon will have three wrestlers in the 1A state individual championship tournament next weekend.

Seniors Anthony Bauer at 157 pounds and Quentin Berry at 190 pounds both reached the first place match and finished second.

Freshman Nelson Benesh was defeated in the semifinals, but pinned twice in consolation to take third place.

Preston LaBay at 126 pounds and Ethan Mowry at 150 pounds, came close but failed to qualify.

LaBay won his opener but lost in the semifinal and in the consolation semifinal. Mowry lost both of his matches.

The trio will be the first representatives at state for the Hawks since Lance Halverson and Seth Stevens went down two years ago. Oregon has not had a state place winner since 2019 when current assistant coaches Noah Paul and Chase Clark took third place. Jacob Milliman was also third that year and Andrew Herbst finished fourth.

The Byron 1A Sectional lived up to its billing as the toughest in the state on Feb. 10 as wrestlers from 38 teams vied for a slot in next this weeks state finals in Champaign.

Wrestling in Class 1A will start with the preliminary round on Thursday at noon and the quarterfinals will start at 6:45 p.m. There will be consolation matches during the day on Friday with the semifinals starting at 7 p.m. Medal matches start at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the championships to begin at 6 p.m.

The sectional was dominated by Woodstock Marian. The Hurricanes crowned five champions and added two thirds and a fourth to advance eight and they also have one alternate.

Riverdale with 150 pound champion Blake Smith advanced five including two second places. Princeton with 106 pound champion Augustus Swanson and two runners-up sends four. Also with four qualifiers is Sterling Newman with first place by Carter Rude at 144 and second place by Brady Greenan at 132.

Joining Oregon with three qualifiers are Dakota led by undefeated champion Noah Wenzel at 215 pounds, Lena-Winslow with 175 pound champion Eli Larson, Sandwich with 138 pound champ Cooper Corder, Richmond-Burton with a second and two fourth place medalists, and Rockridge with three third places. Amboy, Kewanee, Washington Academy with 126 pound champion Lincoln Hoger, and Orion with 190 pound champion Maddux Anderson all send two.

Regional champion Byron got a third place finish from Jared Claunch at 285 pounds and a fourth place.

Seven schools advance just one. Among them was Wheaton St. Francis with 285 pound champion Jaylen Torres. and Galena, in their first year of wrestling sends a fourth place heavyweight to Champaign. Seventeen of the 38 schools will not have a representative, including Stillman Valley who had four reach the consolation semifinals and will have two alternates.

Regional champions Benesh and LaBay got first round byes. In the quarterfinal, Benesh led by two in the second when he went from a chicken wing to a cradle at 3:26. LaBay tried the scrape a couple of times in the first period for a 7-0 lead and he led 8-3 after the second. He had to fight out of a half nelson in the third and scored a reverse as time expired to take a 10-6 win.

Bauer and Berry both pinned in the first round, Bauer had 7-2 lead when he rolled for a reversal into a cradle at 3:26. Berry got a takedown in the first, a reverse in the second, and another takedown in the third before he went from the power half to a half nelson at 5:29. Both moved to the semifinals. In the round of four, Bauer trailed after the first but stood for a reverse and took the lead with a takedown to the back. He scored another takedown before he stopped a roll and pinned at 5:57. Berry had a half nelson for three points in the second and led 8-5 when he stood for a reverse and came down with a neck wrench at 5:31.

Mowry was scoreless after two periods but got rolled to his back and pinned at 4:42 by the eventual third place finisher from Marian Catholic. In the wrestlebacks on Saturday morning, Mowry met fourth place finisher Brody Stien of Byron and lost a reverse to his back before he was eliminated in a chicken wing at 3:37.

In the semifinals, Benesh got turned in a half nelson at the start of the third and was down 7-2. He reversed out of the hold, let him go, and scored a takedown but couldn’t get another one in the last minute and he dropped to consolation with a 9-6 loss. LaBay lost a takedown, picked up a locked hands point and was put in a half nelson as he tried to stand, and he was pinned at 1:57.

After a scoreless first period in his semifinal match, Bauer escaped in the second, got a stalling point and a takedown with ten seconds left to take a 4-1 win into the championship match. Berry had a cradle for three points in the first and countered for a takedown and a drive to the back at 2:43.

In the consolation semifinal, Benesh nearly pinned with a chicken wing as time expired in the first period, added two takedowns in the second, and sucked back for a pin on the start of the third period. LaBay lost a takedown in the first and two points on a half nelson in the second as went down 6-1 to end his tournament.

On the first place mat, Bauer met Jimmy Mastny of Woodstock Marian and lost three high crotch takedowns to his back and was pinned at 1:44 on the third. Berry met Anderson of Orion. He was turned in a turk and a scrape in the second period to trail 4-0 and lost two takedowns in the third to drop an 8-1 decision, leaving the Hawks with two second places.

On the third place mat, Benesh worked an outside single into a cradle in 46 seconds to take the medal.

Oregon's Anthony Bauer wrestles Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny in the 157 weight class during the 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Bauer lost this match, but advanced to the state meet by placing second. (Photo by Sarah Young)

Oregon's Preston LaBay battles Newman's Zhyler Hansen in the. 126 weight class at the 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo by Tanya Koper for Shaw Me)

Oregon's Anthony Bauer (bottom) wrestles Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny in the 157 weight class during the 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Bauer lost this match, but advanced to the state meet by placing second. (Photo by Sarah Young)

