Eagle’s Nest Art Group show Opens at Byron Museum

The Byron Museum of History hosted an opening reception recently for the Eagle’s Nest Art Group recently. The show includes 70 art pieces and features many different styles of oil, acrylic, alcohol ink and watercolor painting. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

BYRON – Art enthusiasts have until March 30 to check out the Eagle’s Nest Art Group show at the Byron Museum of History.

The show is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday at the museum, located at 110 N. Union Street.

“The show includes 70 art pieces and features many different styles of oil, acrylic, alcohol ink and watercolor painting. In addition, many exciting examples of photography are in the show. Three-dimensional art is also included: glass work, gourd art, and stoneware objects,” said Marsha Behrens, ENAG member

For more information about the local art group and its other shows and program offerings, call 815-732-7783. Informational material will be sent out to you.

To learn more about the Byron Museum of History and its exhibits and activities, call 815-234-5031 or visit www.byronmuseum.org

“The 80 members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group, which was founded in 1957, are honored to display their work and celebrate local art at the Byron Museum for the sixth year. The public is invited to visit this special show at no cost,” Behren said.