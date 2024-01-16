OHS softball player heads to Europe at indoor softball tournament

Ella Dannhorn throws to first for an out against Dixon in 2022. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – Oregon High School’s Ella Dannhorn has been chosen to represent the United States in the international indoor fast pitch softball tournament, “The Cup.”

The tournament will be held in the Netherlands from Jan. 10-17, showcasing top-tier high school athletes from around the world.

“Ella Dannhorn, a standout athlete within the OCUSD #220 district, has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication on the softball field, earning her a well-deserved spot on the national team,” said Tom Mahoney, OCUSD #220 Superintendent. “Her selection is a testament to her hard work, talent, and the coaching excellence within the Oregon High School athletic program. We are immensely proud of her achievements, and we wish her the very best as she competes on the international field.”

Dannhorn is a junior at Oregon High School.

“The Cup,” a renowned international softball tournament, has a rich history spanning 25 years in the Netherlands, following previous editions in Lyon, France.

“This premier event brings together elite teams and athletes from various countries, creating an exhilarating atmosphere of competition and camaraderie. Countries participating in the tournament include the Czech Republic, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Belgium, The United Kingdom, and the host nation, the Netherlands,” a press release from the school district said.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent my country in ‘The Cup.’ I’m grateful for the support of my coaches, teammates, and the entire Oregon High School community,” said Dannhorn in the release. “I’m excited to compete against some of the best fast pitch softball players from around the world and make lasting memories on this global stage with my team.”