Ogle officials advise motorists to stay off roads

Many regional roads remain impassable Friday morning as a winter storm travels across northern Illinois. Here, a township plow truck slid off the road along state Route 2 north of Oregon and had to be pulled back onto the roadway by another plow truck. County officials continue to advise motorists stay off the roads. Blizzard conditions are forecast for later in the evening. (Photo proivided by Dixie Hinton)

OREGON – County officials continue to warn residents not to venture out as a severe winter storm continues to race across the region Friday.

“Snow predictions up to 12 inches today, as well as temperatures dropping to the negatives (wind chill as low as -30 degrees) Saturday night through Tuesday. Frostbite will occur within minutes on exposed skin,” the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media.

Earlier this morning, the sheriff’s department said roads were becoming impassable after at least 5 inches of snow fell throughout the region.

“Road conditions are nearly impassable in many locations, and visibility is less than 30 feet. Only go out if it’s an emergency. We are responding to accidents and cars in the ditch, with no guarantee as to when we would be able to get to you,” officials said.

Ogle County buildings and offices were also closed Friday due to the weather. The sheriff’s office administrative office and jail remains open.

All area school districts called off in-person classes for Friday as forecasters predicted more snow and blizzard conditions throughout the day.