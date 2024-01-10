Snow causes delay in garbage pick up for Republic customers in Oregon

A City of Oregon snow plow clears a side street on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 after several inches of snow fell across the region. More snow was forecast for the evening and possibly later in the week. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON - Trash collection will be delayed one day for the rest of the week, due to Tuesday’s snowstorm.

Republic Waste Services issued a statement advising customers that due to the winter storm on Jan. 9, trucks would not be operating during the day and will be running on a 1-day delay for the remainder of the week.

City Administrator Darin DeHaan posted the message from Republic on the city’s Facebook page.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, we hope everyone understands this decision to keep everyone safe and enable the road crews to get the roads cleared so we can once again operate in your community safely,” the post read.