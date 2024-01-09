Wet, heavy snow lands in Ogle County

Clean up began Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in downtown Oregon after heavy wet snow fell across the region. More snow was forecast to fall throughout the evening. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Ogle County residents got their first taste of real winter Tuesday as several inches of wet, heavy snow fell across the region with more accumulation forecast throughout the evening and later this week.

The National Weather Service issued another winter storm warning at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday that runs until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Heavy, wet snow and dangerous travel conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,” the NWS said in their weather alert. “Travel will be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Snow rates will exceed 1 inch per hour at times this afternoon. Strongest winds will occur this evening,” the alert said.

Ogle County is among more than a dozen northern Illinois counties under the winter storm warning that includes Winnebago, Boone, Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb as well as other Illinois counties in the region.

Another winter storm was being forecast for Friday.