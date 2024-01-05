USDA Protects Rural Housing in Freeport, following Sorensen’s plea

FREEPORT – Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) is applauding a decision from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow the City of Freeport to continue receiving vital housing resources under the agency’s rural development programs.

The announcement came after Sorensen urged the USDA to maintain Freeport’s eligibility for the programs in June.

“I’m proud to help Freeport secure this win that will result in more working families achieving the dream of homeownership,” said Sorensen. “As Freeport’s trusted neighbor in Congress, I will always make sure our rural communities in Northern Illinois aren’t left behind.”

“This program is a critical piece to housing stability for Freeport. Our community’s eligibility for USDA loans will allow more families and individuals to qualify for homeownership and continue revitalization opportunities. The City of Freeport is very grateful to Congressman Sorensen for his assistance,” said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.

Freeport’s population of nearly 24,000 exceeds the 20,000 threshold to be designated as “rural in nature” for USDA’s Rural Development Loan Programs. As a result, Freeport was slated to become ineligible for many vital services, including the 502 Guaranteed Loan Program.

After Sorensen urged the USDA for an exception, the department decided to maintain Freeport’s eligibility. Just recently, $139,000 was announced to give repair services to about 10 homeowners of single-family homes in Freeport.

The 502 Guaranteed Loan Program helps low-and moderate-income households in rural areas make homeownership a reality. This loan is often the only option for purchasing or improving a home in rural communities, where access to financing is limited.

