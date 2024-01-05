Public input on transportation network sought

ROCKFORD – Region 1 Planning Council is seeking public input to inform the development of the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for the Rockford Region. Members of the public can participate by visiting R1′s Engagement Platform at https://engager1.mysocialpinpoint.com/.

Once on the platform, individuals can participate in an online survey centered around the challenges and quality of the transportation system, as well as how the region should prioritize transportation projects. The public can also participate in Fund It. Fund It allows individuals to identify specific areas of the region’s transportation system (e.g., intersections, safety, bicycle facilities) that are in need of investment and determine the amount of funding that should be allocated to each area.

The public’s participation makes them part of the development process by helping to identify the transportation needs, investment priorities, and other factors that will shape the transportation network over the next 25 years in Boone, Winnebago, and northern Ogle Counties.

ABOUT MTP

Planning for current and future transportation needs is essential in ensuring that the Rockford Region has a balanced multi-modal transportation system that safely and efficiently moves people and goods. The Metropolitan Transportation Plan for the Rockford Region is a federally-required document that addresses the transportation system in the Rockford Metropolitan Planning Area (MPA), consisting of the urbanized portions of Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties over the next 25 years. This document provides an innovative and sustainable framework for the region’s transportation network. It covers all aspects of the transportation network, including roadways, bicycle facilities, sidewalks, public transit, traffic safety, traffic signals, and more.

ABOUT R1

Region 1 Planning Council (R1) is a special-purpose, regional government agency. Regional councils are public organizations comprised of local elected officials that promote collaboration among local governments, working across the jurisdictional silos of states, counties, and municipalities. A regional council depends on intergovernmental collaboration to foster economic and community growth; through planning, research, federal funding, and data. For more information, visit http://r1planning.org.