Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announces holiday enforcement campaign results

OREGON – The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, the Sheriff’s Office showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting seven offenders. During the enforcement campaign, deputies issued 142 total citations for various offenses including:

20 arrests for no valid/suspended/revoked driver’s licenses.

7 arrests for DUI

3 arrests for outstanding warrants

2 arrests for resisting or obstructing a police officer

2 citations for illegal transportation of alcohol

1 citation for a cannabis violation

53 citations for speeding violations

31 citations for registration violations

13 citations for no valid insurance

1 citation for a child safety restraint vViolation

14 citations for other traffic offenses

“We need to drive this message home: Impaired driving is seriously risky business. It’s illegal, and it endangers the driver, their passengers and everyone else on the road,” said Sheriff Brian VanVickle. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement deal with this problem head-on. If you’re under the influence, don’t get behind the wheel.”

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.