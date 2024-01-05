Byron Museum of History to host Eagle’s Nest Art Group works February-March

The Byron Museum of History will show ENAG art works. An opening reception is from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

BYRON – The Byron Museum of History will host an art exhibit of work by members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group with an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Several artists will be on hand to welcome visitors.

The exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, March 30. The museum, located at 110 N. Union Street in Byron, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum’s exhibits and the 2-month long art show are open to the public free of charge.

“This year’s Eagle’s Nest Art Group show features oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings as well as photography and glass art plus other 3-D art. It will be an extensive show of the work of local artists from Oregon, Byron, Rockford, Sycamore, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon, Forreston, Mt. Morris, Ashton, and Polo,” said ENAG member Marsha Behrens.

ENAG, founded in 1957, has a full schedule of art events, workshops and shows and will have materials available at the Museum for all who are interested in learning more about this community of artists and its activities, Behrens said.

“The group welcomes artists of any level of experience. There are Thursday sessions at the ENAG studio in Conover Square and summer outdoor painting sessions offered to all members,” Behrens said.

For more information about ENAG, call 815-732-7783 or visit Facebook at Eagle’s Nest Art Group, Oregon, Illinois.

The permanent collections of the Byron Museum of History as well as the historic Read House, which is a listed Underground Railroad site on the National Park Service’s Network of Freedom, are open to the public throughout the year.