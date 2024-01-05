2024 Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference is Feb. 19 in Rockford

A conference for local producers of fruit and vegetables is being offered in Rockford on Feb. 19. (File photo)

ROCKFORD – Blueberries, pumpkins, apples, and tomatoes are all on the agenda for the 28th Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference at NIU-Rockford in Rockford, on Monday, Feb. 19.

Serving commercial growers that sell to farmers markets, orchards, and other direct to consumer channels, this day-long University of Illinois Extension conference provides educational sessions for attendees to learn about best practices for the upcoming 2024 season.

“I have been privileged to coordinate this established Extension agricultural conference for the last 10 years” said Grant McCarty, Local Foods and Small Farms Educator serving Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties. “Each year, we try to provide sessions that our Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin growers need to hear from regarding relevant research and best practices from midwestern University Extension services. While specialists from University of Illinois and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension provide the core of the program, we have been fortunate to add experts from Michigan State University and for 2024, will include University of Minnesota for the first time”

The 2024 conference will further see a new track of sessions for beginning growers/new farmers in specialty crops production.

“We understand growers are busy and can’t always get away for a multi-day conference. This year, we’re thrilled to offer the most diverse lineup of speakers and topics yet—all at the same cost and central location in Northern Illinois, made possible by the continued support of our sponsors,” said Sarah Farley, Local Foods and Small Farms Educator serving Lake and McHenry counties. “From cutting-edge research to practical tips, we believe this conference will provide valuable information to both new and experienced growers alike.”

The cost for this day-long conference is $35 and $25 for additional employees of the same farm. For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Stateline2024 or by calling 815-986-4357.