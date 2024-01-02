Clerk announces training sessions for election judges

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth and S. Fourth Streets in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses the offices of the County Clerk & Recorder, Zoning, and Treasurer. It is also is the location for Ogle County Board meetings. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – Ogle County Clerk Laura J. Cook has announced the training schedule for election judges.

“We will be conducting schools for Judges of Election and we have scheduled different times. All schools will be held at the Historical Ogle County Courthouse located at 105 S. 5th St., Oregon. We will meet in the County Board Room on the third floor,” said Cook. “The Judge of Election classes will be limited to 75 people per class, please call to reserve your spot. Select the time that best fits your schedule and call 815-732-1110.”

Dates are: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.

“The school will be an extensive review of the new Election equipment and Election Day procedures. Training is designed to prepare you for carrying out your responsibilities at the polling place. This will include hands-on instructions that focus on election procedures and how the new voting equipment will work,” Cook said.

Illinois State Statute requires Judges of Election to attend training. Election Judges work from 5 a.m. until after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“We hope to see you at one of the schools, because the training will enable you to serve as an informed and knowledgeable Judge,” Cook said.