Judge orders man to stay out of Polo as criminal sexual assault case continues

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Polo in 2022 was released from custody Wednesday as his case proceeds through the court system with the conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim and stay out of town.

Armon D. Pearson, 23, of Markham, is charged with the criminal sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Polo on Dec. 13, 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued for Markham in July when the charge was filed and his bond was set at $150,000, meaning he would have to post 10 percent, $15,000, in order to be released.

He was arrested on Dec. 22 and appeared in court Dec. 26. His detention hearing was set for Wednesday, Dec. 27, when he appeared in shackles and handcuffs wearing an orange jumpsuit issued to Ogle County Correctional Center inmates.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten argued Pearson should not be released from custody.

“Criminal sexual assault does qualify as a detainable offense,” said Leisten.

In making his argument to Judge John Redington, Leisten said police reports indicated that the assault took place in the south end of Polo around 10:52 p.m., at or near the Village Inn Motel. Leisten said the victim told police Pearson put his hand over her mouth and “would kill her” if she made noise. Leisten said she told police she was raped twice.

Leisten told the court that the girl was taken to KSB for sexual assault testing with those results being sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Motel records indicated that Pearson had registered for a room for one night on Dec. 13, 2022, Leisten said.

He also said Polo police reports indicated Pearson may have known the girl’s sister, but the sister had passed away in an auto accident earlier this year.

When questioned by Chicago Metro Police, Leisten said Pearson denied knowing the girl or having been in or knowing of Polo or Ogle County.

Leisten said Pearson also told Chicago investigators that he had been texting with a Polo girl on the internet with the dating app ‘Plenty of Fish’.

“He said he thought he had ‘hooked up’ with her and acknowledged they had sex,” Leisten said.

He said Pearson’s past criminal history included a charge of battery in Kane County in 2020.

“We ask that the defendant be detained,” said Leisten.

Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien represented Pearson in court on Wednesday arguing that the girl was “unclear” to police on where the alleged assault took place. He argued that Pearson maintains the girl ‘made the first move’.

O’Brien said Pearson was denied a public defender for this case, but will lose his job if he is detained.

“He was denied due to employment, but he will not be employed if he is continued to be detained,” O’Brien said.

“These are serious allegations,” continued O’Brien, asking Redington to consider releasing Pearson with strict conditions.

Redington agreed to release Pearson with the conditions that he not have any contact with the alleged victim.

“No contact with the minor, at all,” Redington told Pearson. “You cannot see her or text her or email her...nothing on social media or through someone else. Even if she contacts you.”

“I wouldn’t think of it,” said Pearson.

“And you are not to be in the city limits of Polo under any circumstances at all,” Redington continued, also ordering Pearson to report to the probation department after his release from the jail.

Pearson’s next court hearing is 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

“You must be here,” said Redington. “And you need to have your own attorney here.”