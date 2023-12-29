First Fridays at the Oregon VFW on Jan. 5

Jerry Tice (seated) is commander-in-chief and the driving force behind First Fridays. Here he performs a traditional country song with Ruth Ann Lillstrom and John Lindblade. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

There is no admission, but freewill donations are accepted.

Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, at 6 p.m. or earlier.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, a First Fridays volunteer.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon with ample parking and a restaurant and bar. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.