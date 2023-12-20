Judge finds Byron man not guilty of all charges in 2022 New Year’s Eve incident in Forreston

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – An Ogle County judge found a Byron man not guilty Wednesday of two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon that stemmed from a 2022 New Year’s Eve incident in downtown Forreston.

Judge John Redington acquitted Jeremy G. Jones, 42, of all charges following a bench trial that started Tuesday afternoon and ended Wednesday morning.

Jones was accused of hitting a Forreston man with his car and then stabbing the man’s girlfriend as he left the scene during a Dec. 31, 2022, incident in the 200 block of state Route 26.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges in January and later waived his right to a jury trial, asking instead to be tried in front of Redington. He chose not to testify during the bench trial.

“My client has decided to exercise his right not to testify,” Willam Gibbs told Redington.

After the defense rested, Redington ruled immediately that prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jones was guilty of using his car to strike Travis Cox of Forreston and then stabbing Cox’s girlfriend, Ashley Thomas, after she jumped on Jones’ car after the alleged altercation.

“Somehow or other, contact was made, but the state failed to show me that the contact made was ‘knowingly’ as opposed to negligent,” said Redington, referring to the prosecution’s language citing the car being used as a deadly weapon.

Redington also found Jones not guilty of using a knife to stab Thomas as she was hanging onto his car.

“She said she was caught in the car, but she didn’t say what she was caught on,” said Redington referring to Thomas’ testimony on Tuesday. “When she felt a sharp pain she released. She did not know if she was stabbed. She said Jones was hitting her so she let go.”

On Tuesday two witnesses characterized the scene as “chaotic” after Cox and Thomas testified.

Cox, 29, of Forreston, testified that Jones’ struck him with his car after the truck he and his friends were riding in was tailgated before reaching Forreston.

Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten, Cox said he and four friends, including his girlfriend Thomas, 28, also of Forreston, were celebrating on New Year’s Eve and had been drinking at bars in Mt. Morris and Polo, before heading to Josh’s Saloon in Forreston for the rest of the evening.

He said Thomas was driving his Ford F150 because she was the designated driver for the evening.

Cox said the car continued to tailgate and after the truck parked in a lot north of Josh’s Saloon he walked toward the car that was stopped near the intersection of state Route 72 and state Route 26.

He claimed Jones accelerated quickly and struck him.

Under cross examination by Gibbs, Cox denied making an obscene gesture from the truck’s window while Jones was following the truck before reaching Forreston.

“You weren’t leaning out the window yelling? You also gave him the finger, didn’t you?,” asked Gibbs.

“I do not recall,” replied Cox.

“Didn’t you tell police after the incident that you didn’t really know what happened?,” asked Gibbs.

“Sounds right,” said Cox, claiming he had suffered a concussion and could not identify Jones as the driver of the car. “I didn’t lose consciousness, but I did hit my head.”

Thomas testified that the car was tailgating the truck and denied anyone was yelling at the car as it was traveling on the highway. She said Cox exited the truck from the parking lot and walked toward the car when the car accelerated toward Cox and hit him.

Thomas said she chased the car and reached in through the driver’s side window to try to grab the keys when she felt a sharp pain in her shoulder. She said her friends noticed she was bleeding through her long-sleeved T-shirt and sweatshirt and she learned she had been stabbed after being taken to the hospital with Cox.

Neither Cox nor Thomas identified Jones as the driver.

Ogle County Patrol Deputy Matthew Gendusa said he responded to the altercation at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022. When he questioned Cox and Thomas after the incident, he said Cox appeared to have been drinking, but he did not see any signs of intoxication for Thomas. “He was highly intoxicated,” said Gendusa, referring to Cox.

Ogle County Sgt. Michael Halfman testified he stopped Jones’ sedan on Route 72, about 10 miles east of Forreston, after being called to assist with the incident. He said he identified the car from a partial license plate number Gendusa had provided. Gendusa said he had clocked the car at 65 mph, heading east on Route 72 as he was headed west to Forreston.

Halfman said Jones immediately pulled over and cooperated with his requests to shut off the vehicle, toss his keys out the window and exit the vehicle.

Halfman said he noticed Jones’ belt buckle was large and asked him if it had a knife in it. He said Jones told him it did. Halfman said he told Jones a woman had been stabbed in Forreston and he was currently a suspect.

Halfman said he bagged the knife as evidence when he noticed it had a “shiny substance” on it and then transported Jones to the Ogle County Correctional Center in Oregon.

Dr. Robert Garretto, the emergency room doctor who treated Thomas, testified Tuesday for the defense that he diagnosed Thomas’ wound as a stab wound that required four stitches. He said he would not have classified it as a stab wound without Thomas’ telling him she was stabbed.

“If she had not told you it was a stab wound you would have diagnosed it as a puncture wound?,” asked Redington. “Yes,” replied Garretto.

In his closing argument, Gibbs said the prosecution witnesses were not credible and “made no sense”. He also said the investigation was “not proper”.

“In what world is brake checking someone OK?, “ he argued.

Redington said the tailgating allegation was “irrelevant” to his decision when he rendered his verdict.

Gibbs also said none of the people in the parking lot could identify his client as the driver of the car.

“There are several witnesses and there was never an identification of who was in that car. They didn’t know who was in the car,” Gibbs argued. “They didn’t test the knife or even show it to Ashley Thomas.”

Redington agreed. “No one tested the knife or saw the knife in use. I agree with Mr. Gibbs. It would have been simple enough to test to identify what ‘substance’ was on the knife. There were no statements made by Mr. Jones that he used a knife. I can’t make a reasonable assumption it was blood, let alone that it was Ms. Thomas’ blood.”

Leisten had argued that it was “reasonable to conclude” the substance on the knife was blood.

“The state has not proven Mr. Jones used a knife to stab Ms. Thomas,” Redington ruled.

Gibbs and Jones declined to comment on the verdict.